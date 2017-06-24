Nation & World

June 24, 2017 11:36 PM

Hindus kill 1 Muslim in clash on running train in India

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

Indian police have arrested one Hindu for suspected involvement in the killing of a Muslim man who was attacked with a knife on a running train near the Indian capital.

The arrested man told reporters that he was drunk when he attacked four men on the train Friday after he was told by his friends that they were "beef-eaters." Eating beef is taboo for many Hindus.

Police say another three Muslims were injured in the attack by about 20 Hindus.

Police officer Kamal Deep Goyal says an altercation over seat space between the two groups triggered the attack.

Attacks on minority Muslims by Hindu fringe groups have been on the rise since the Hindu nationalist government came to power in 2014.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera

Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera 0:22

Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera
Trump: 2:17

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

View More Video

Nation & World Videos