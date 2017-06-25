Once-homeless sisters mingle with track stars at nationals

In this photo taken Saturday, June 24, 2017, Decathlete Trey Hardee poses with the Sheppard sisters, Tai, 12, left, Brooke, 9, center and Rainn, 11, right, at the U.S. Track and Field Championships, in Sacramento, Calif. The once-homeless sisters were guests at the nationals over the weekend, meeting their idols and given the gold medal Justin Gatlin earned in the 100 meters. The Sheppard siblings rose to prominence in track and field, with their exploits bringing them medals, TV appearances and even a magazine cover. Pat Graham AP Photo