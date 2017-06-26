Nation & World

June 26, 2017 1:05 AM

German nationalist party warns prominent member on chat leak

The Associated Press
BERLIN

The nationalist Alternative for Germany party has given a prominent member an official warning after the leak of a WhatsApp chat in which he was shown using the slogan "Germany for the Germans."

Alternative for Germany, or AfD, hopes to enter the national parliament in a September election. The party has seen persistent infighting, and has opened expulsion proceedings against one regional leader, Bjoern Hoecke, after he suggested Germany end its tradition of acknowledging and atoning for its Nazi past.

News agency dpa reported the leadership on Monday delivered a warning to Andre Poggenburg, another regional leader, arguing he had "massively damaged" the party's image. It said his reference to "expanding external borders" is incompatible with AfD's program.

Poggenburg has said he was referring to securing Europe's external borders.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera

Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera 0:22

Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera
Trump: 2:17

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

View More Video

Nation & World Videos