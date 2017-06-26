N Ireland party signs deals to support UK Conservative gov't

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May, second right, stands with First Secretary of State Damian Green, right, Democratic Unionist Party

DUP) leader Arlene Foster, second left, and DUP Deputy Leader Nigel Dodds as DUP MP Jeffrey Donaldson, sitting left, shakes hands with Government Chief Whip Gavin Williamson inside 10 Downing Street in central London, Monday June 26, 2017. Arlene Foster says that she struck a deal with Theresa May's Conservatives to support her minority government.