This image released by Little, Brown and Company shows "But Seriously," by John McEnroe. Life after his tour career is the focus of McEnroe's new book in which he details the ups and downs of his many roles outside of tennis.
Nation & World

June 26, 2017 2:42 AM

McEnroe: Williams would be ranked 'like 700' on men's tour

The Associated Press
LONDON

John McEnroe says Serena Williams would be "like 700" in the world tennis rankings if she played on the men's tour.

McEnroe, speaking to NPR about his memoir "You Cannot Be Serious," says Williams is the best female player ever, "no question." But when asked about her being the best ever, without gender qualifiers, McEnroe was clear that he didn't think so.

McEnroe says "if she played the men's circuit she'd be like 700 in the world."

The former tennis bad boy added that he thought Williams could beat some male players, "but if she had to just play the circuit -- the men's circuit -- that would be an entirely different story."

McEnroe won seven Grand Slam titles in his career. Williams has won 23.

