Nation & World

June 26, 2017 4:17 AM

South Carolina medical student dies in Peru hiking accident

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

University of South Carolina officials say a medical student has died in an apparent hiking accident while on a medical outreach mission trip in Peru.

USC spokesman Wes Hickman told news outlets on Saturday that Seth Thomas, a second-year medical student, is believed to have died because of a hiking accident. He says the 24-year-old was last seen Friday afternoon while on a hike in the Andes Mountains.

Thomas had been working with a Peruvian nonprofit to improve women's health in a clinical program through Augusta University. He was scheduled to return to the United States next week.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera

Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera 0:22

Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera
Trump: 2:17

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

View More Video

Nation & World Videos