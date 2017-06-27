A statue of late paramount leader Mao Zedong looks over the complex of the China Medical University No. 1 Affiliated Hospital where imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo is believed to have been transferred to after being diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning province, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The deteriorating health of China's best-known political prisoner was immediately met with dismay and anger by the country's beleaguered community of rights activists and lawyers, who called it a blow to the democracy movement. Chinese character at top right of building reads "Oncology Hospital."
Nation & World

June 27, 2017

Questions raised about Liu Xiaobo's prison medical treatment

The Associated Press
SHENYANG, China

As recently as February, Liu Xiaobo's brother dismissed reports that the Nobel Peace laureate might be ill in prison. Then came the bombshell Monday that Liu has been diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer and released on medical parole.

A brief video has also emerged of Liu's wife tearfully telling a friend that no treatment — surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy — would work for Liu at this point.

The news has shocked and angered Liu's supporters and human rights advocates, who are questioning if China's best-known political prisoner received inadequate care while incarcerated, or whether the authoritarian government deliberately allowed the 61-year-old to wither in prison.

Police cars could be seen Tuesday parked outside the hospital in the northern city of Shenyang where Liu was reportedly being treated.

