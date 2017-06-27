This undated photo provided by the Fresno Chaffee Zoo shows Shaunzi in her compound at the zoo in Fresno, Calif. Shaunzi was born in Thailand and spent much of her youth in a circus before arriving in Fresno with another elephant named Kara. Kara recently died, and the Fresno zoo didn't want her to be alone and asked the Los Angeles Zoo to give her a home. She arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 27, 2017, after being trucked 215 miles in a special crate.
Nation & World

June 27, 2017 5:36 PM

Finding friends: Lonely elephant arrives at Los Angeles Zoo

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

The Los Angeles Zoo has a new elephant — a lonely pachyderm from Fresno.

The zoo says a 46-year-old Asian female named Shaunzi arrived Tuesday after being trucked 215 miles from the Fresno Chaffee Zoo in a special crate.

Shaunzi was born in Thailand and spent much of her youth in a circus before arriving in Fresno with another elephant named Kara. The two females were constant companions until Kara died earlier this month.

The Fresno zoo didn't want Shaunzi to be alone and asked the Los Angeles Zoo to give her a home.

The zoo says Shaunzi will be quarantined in the Elephants of Asia exhibit for a month so she can slowly become acquainted with the three current residents: Billy, Tina and Jewel.

