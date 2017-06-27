Nation & World

June 27, 2017 7:32 PM

Man plucked from raging California river in dramatic video

The Associated Press
RENO, Nev.

A Nevada man is safe after helicopter rescuers plucked him from a rock surrounded by swift-moving water above a nearly 50-foot waterfall in California.

California Highway Patrol Officer David White said Tuesday that 25-year-old Kalani Tuiono escaped from the frigid, snowmelt-choked Yuba River with minor scratches and scrapes on Saturday, an outcome that amazed rescuers.

Dramatic video shows Tuiono perched on a lone rock surrounded by rushing water, with the waterfall just below. Steep rock frames the river.

White says he was caught by the undertow and swept a mile downstream from Emerald Pools, a picturesque swimming hole known for its colorful water.

Auburn, California-based rescuers maneuvered above the falls, dropped down to him in a rescue basket and carried him to safety.

