FILE - In this Sunday, May 14, 2017, file photo, Nepalese stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the local election in Bhaktapur, Nepal. Millions of people in Nepal are voting Wednesday, June 28, in the second phase of local elections to choose municipal and village councils despite threats from ethnic groups that oppose the polls. More than 162,000 security forces were patrolling the election areas. There were no immediate reports of election-related violence.
FILE - In this Sunday, May 14, 2017, file photo, Nepalese stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the local election in Bhaktapur, Nepal. Millions of people in Nepal are voting Wednesday, June 28, in the second phase of local elections to choose municipal and village councils despite threats from ethnic groups that oppose the polls. More than 162,000 security forces were patrolling the election areas. There were no immediate reports of election-related violence. Niranjan Shrestha, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Sunday, May 14, 2017, file photo, Nepalese stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the local election in Bhaktapur, Nepal. Millions of people in Nepal are voting Wednesday, June 28, in the second phase of local elections to choose municipal and village councils despite threats from ethnic groups that oppose the polls. More than 162,000 security forces were patrolling the election areas. There were no immediate reports of election-related violence. Niranjan Shrestha, File AP Photo

Nation & World

June 27, 2017 11:32 PM

Millions in Nepal vote in second phase of local elections

The Associated Press
KATHMANDU, Nepal

Millions of people in Nepal were voting Wednesday in the second phase of local elections to choose municipal and village councils despite threats from ethnic groups that oppose the polls.

More than 162,000 security forces were patrolling the election areas. There were no immediate reports of election-related violence.

The local elections are being held for the first time in two decades in the Himalayan nation, which was wracked by a long-running communist insurgency followed by a yearslong delay in passing a new constitution.

Voting was taking place Wednesday in three of Nepal's seven provinces. Three other provinces held elections last month, and another will vote in September.

Ethnic groups in southern Nepal have called for a boycott of the polls, saying their demand for more territory in their province needs to be addressed first.

Members of the largest of the groups, the Madhesi, say their population demands far more territory than the province they were granted by Nepal's new constitution. The constitution, adopted two years ago, sparked months of protests by the ethnic groups, leaving 52 people dead.

The government has been trying to convince the Madhesis to join the elections, postponing voting in their province to Sept. 18 in hopes of reaching an agreement.

More than 62,000 candidates were contesting 15,038 positions on Wednesday. Crucial local posts have been occupied by government-appointed bureaucrats because elections could not be held amid a 10-year communist insurgency and years of delays in drafting the new constitution.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera

Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera 0:22

Dramatic California road rage incident caught on driver's camera
Trump: 2:17

Trump: "Evil losers" carried out Manchester concert attack
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day 1:26

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

View More Video

Nation & World Videos