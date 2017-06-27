Indictment of officers another blow to Chicago police

FILE - In this Nov. 24, 2015, file photo, Chicago police officers line up outside the District 1 central headquarters in Chicago, during a protest for the fatal police shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. Special prosecutor Patricia Brown-Holmes announced Tuesday, June 27, 2017, that three Chicago police officers were indicted on felony charges that they conspired to cover up the actions of Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke in the killing of McDonald. The indictment, approved by a Cook County grand jury, alleges that one current and two former officers lied about the events of Oct. 20, 2014 when Van Dyke shot the black teenager 16 times.
Paul Beaty File
AP Photo
Nam Y. Huh, File
AP Photo
Special prosecutor Patricia Brown-Holmes, center, speaks during a news conference Tuesday, June 27, 2017 in Chicago. Brown-Holmes announced that three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges that they conspired to cover up the actions of a white police officer who shot and killed 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.
G-Jun Yam
AP Photo
G-Jun Yam
AP Photo
G-Jun Yam
AP Photo
G-Jun Yam
AP Photo
G-Jun Yam
AP Photo
FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke, who is charged in the 2014 shooting death of black teenager Laquan McDonald, appears at a hearing in his case at the Leighton Criminal Courts Building in Chicago.
Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File
Nancy Stone
Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File
Nancy Stone
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2014 file image taken from dash-cam video provided by the Chicago Police Department, Laquan McDonald, right, walks down the street moments before being fatally shot by Chicago Police officer Jason Van Dyke in Chicago. Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges alleging they conspired to cover up the fatal shooting of black teen Laquan McDonald by a white officer. The three officers, Thomas Gaffney, David March and Joseph Walsh, were each charged Tuesday, June 27, 2017, with conspiracy, official misconduct and obstruction of justice.
Chicago Police Department via AP, File)
