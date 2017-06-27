Special prosecutor Patricia Brown-Holmes speaks during a news conference Tuesday, June 27, 2017 in Chicago. Brown-Holmes announced that three Chicago police officers have been indicted on felony charges that they conspired to cover up the actions of a white police officer who shot and killed 17-year-old Laquan McDonald. In the indictment approved Monday by a Cook County grand jury, alleges that one current and two former officers lied about the events of Oct. 20, 2014 when Officer Jason Van Dyke shot the black teenager 16 times.
Nation & World

June 27, 2017 10:20 PM

Indictment of officers another blow to Chicago police

By MICHAEL TARM and DON BABWIN Associated Press
CHICAGO

Three Chicago police officers have been indicted on charges that they conspired to cover up and lie about what happened when a white police officer shot a black teenager 16 times.

The indictment alleges that one current and two former officers falsely reported the events of Oct. 20, 2014, when Officer Jason Van Dyke killed Laquan McDonald.

The officers' version of events differs with police dashcam video. The indictment further alleges one of the officers signed off on a false report that claimed the other two officers were victims of an attack by McDonald.

The charges mark the latest chapter in what has been one of the most troubling stories in the history of the Chicago police force.

