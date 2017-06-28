Police officer jumps into Amish buggy to stop runaway horse

An Ohio trooper runs and jumps into an Amish buggy that was being pulled by a runaway horse. The owner of the horse said it took off after it was frightened by a loud noise.
Courtesy Wooster Police Department
U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

National

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

Young men in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program received a powerful and inspiring message from U.S. Rep. John Lewis, of Georgia, during their breakfast ceremony on MLK Day, Jan. 16, 2017. Lewis, who was recently lambasted by President-elect Donald Trump, made no mention of Trump during the speech. He reminded the youth that "You must never, ever hate. The way of love is the better way."

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

Nation & World

President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle welcomed trick-or-treaters to the White House on Monday for a Halloween party. After dancing to 'Thriller' with guests, they handed out candy on the South Lawn. "On this day at least, you don't have to pay attention to Michelle and healthy eating," joked Obama. "The more candy, the later you eat the candy, the better."

Dallas police chief after shootings: "This must stop"

Nation & World

Dallas police chief after shootings: "This must stop"

Before he was killed with a bomb squad robot's device, a suspect in the Dallas shootings that killed five police officers told a hostage negotiator that he was upset about recent police shootings and angry at white people, Dallas Police Chief David Brown said. The suspect said he wanted to kill police officers, especially white ones, according to Brown. "We're hurting, our profession is hurting, Dallas officers are hurting," Brown stated. "We are heartbroken. There are no words to describe the atrocity that occurred to our city. All is known is that this must stop, this divisiveness."

Don't let a text wreck your life

National

Don't let a text wreck your life

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. This new spot from NHTSA examines the impact a simple text can have on you and those you love. Drivers are encouraged to join the conversation by using the hashtag #justdrive. "If you're texting, you're not driving."

WATCH: 184-year-old Jonathan the tortoise gets a bath

World

WATCH: 184-year-old Jonathan the tortoise gets a bath

Jonathan the Giant Tortoise, the oldest known living land animal on Earth, estimated to be 184-years-old, was washed for the first time in recorded history by vet Dr. Joe Hollins. This historic event took place in the grounds of Plantation House, St. Helena Island on March 19, 2016. Bathing him was purely for aesthetic reasons. "We want visitors and tourists on the Island to witness the tortoises in their true form, without the obstruction of moss and lichen on their shells... and we want all who visit him to see him at his best,” said Hollins, who has been hand-feeding him over the past few years.

Cop pulls over driver with tree embedded in grille of car

National

Cop pulls over driver with tree embedded in grille of car

The Roselle, Ill., Police Department posted this dashcam video to Facebook showing a cop pulling over a driver with a 15-foot tree stuck in the front grille of the car. The police department said in a post that the air bags were deployed in the car, and the driver with arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

VIDEO: The United States of Powerball

National

VIDEO: The United States of Powerball

If the record-breaking Powerball jackpot has you dreaming of how you would spend the winnings — you are not alone. But where you live plays a big role in how much of the prize you would get to keep.

Nation & World Videos