Police officer jumps into Amish buggy to stop runaway horse

Jonathan the Giant Tortoise, the oldest known living land animal on Earth, estimated to be 184-years-old, was washed for the first time in recorded history by vet Dr. Joe Hollins. This historic event took place in the grounds of Plantation House, St. Helena Island on March 19, 2016. Bathing him was purely for aesthetic reasons. "We want visitors and tourists on the Island to witness the tortoises in their true form, without the obstruction of moss and lichen on their shells... and we want all who visit him to see him at his best,” said Hollins, who has been hand-feeding him over the past few years.