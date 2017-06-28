Nation & World

June 28, 2017 11:39 PM

Vietnam puts prominent blogger on trial for anti-state acts

The Associated Press
HANOI, Vietnam

A lawyer says a prominent Vietnamese blogger is being tried for her Facebook posts that prosecutors say distorted government policies and defamed the regime.

Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh, who is known as Mother Mushroom, was accused of conducting propaganda against the Communist government, an offense that carries up to 12 years in prison.

Lawyer Le Van Luan said prosecutors proposed a sentence of eight to 10 years in prison for Quynh, who maintained her innocence in the Thursday morning proceedings.

Security around the courthouse in south central Khanh Hoa province was tight.

Quynh was arrested in October when she was visiting a fellow activist in prison.

In March, she received the International Women of Courage Award by the U.S. State Department.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument
Police officer jumps into Amish buggy to stop runaway horse 0:50

Police officer jumps into Amish buggy to stop runaway horse
81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase 4:16

81-year-old woman on a coffee run leads police on slow-speed chase

View More Video

Nation & World Videos