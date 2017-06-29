Aerial view of the destroyed al-Nuri mosque during fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Nation & World

June 29, 2017 2:41 AM

In Mosul, Iraqi forces take landmark mosque blown up by IS

The Associated Press
MOSUL, Iraq

An Iraqi commander says his forces have taken Mosul's landmark al-Nuri Mosque compound that was destroyed by the Islamic State group last week.

Lt. Gen. Abdul Wahab al-Saadi says special forces entered the compound and took control of the surrounding streets on Thursday afternoon, following a dawn push into the area.

Earlier, special forces Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi warned the site will need to be cleared by engineering teams as IS fighters likely rigged it with explosives.

Iraqi forces are pushing through the last IS-held neighborhood in Mosul, the so-called Old City, to the west of the Tigris River.

The mosque is symbolic — from its pulpit, IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in July 2014 declared a self-styled "caliphate" on IS-held territories in Syria and Iraq.

