June 29, 2017 7:11 PM

Restaurant fire fills terminal at Kennedy Airport with smoke

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Officials say a grease fire at a restaurant at Kennedy Airport filled a terminal with smoke causing flight delays due to the closure of a nearby security checkpoint.

The fire was reported at the Panda Express Restaurant in Terminal 4 at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the fire has been extinguished, but smoky conditions remain. A security checkpoint and a departure level were closed temporarily.

The disruption and passenger backlog caused flight delays of up to an hour Thursday night.

No injuries have been reported.

