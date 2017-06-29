China flexes military muscle in Hong Kong during Xi's visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the People's Liberation Army soldiers at a camp in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony.
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the People's Liberation Army of the Hong Kong Garrison in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.
A woman stand in front of the lanterns decorations which are displayed to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony. The lantern, left, reads "Hong Kong".
Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects the People's Liberation Army's Hong Kong Garrison at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.
People hold China's national flags in Central district of Hong Kong to mark the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to Chinese rule, in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Chinese President Xi Jinping landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony.
Soldiers rehearse before being inspected by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shek Kong Barracks in Hong Kong, Friday, June 30, 2017. Xi landed in Hong Kong Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of Beijing taking control of the former British colony, accompanied by a formidable layer of security as authorities showed little patience for pro-democracy protests.
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, shares a light moment with Hong Kong Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam during a visit to Hong Kong's West Kowloon district Thursday, June 29, 2017, the site of a controversial high speed cross-border rail terminus. Pro-democracy supporters fear that a plan to station mainland Chinese immigration agents in the terminal to check passengers departing on trains for the mainland is an erosion of Hong Kong's "one country, two systems" formula. It promises that Hong Kong's considerable autonomy will remain in place until 2047.
A man stands near Chinese and Hong Kong flags at an event to show support for the Chinese president's visit at a gathering in Hong Kong, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Hong Kong is planning a big party as it marks 20 years under Chinese rule. Fireworks, a gala variety show and Chinese military displays are among the official events planned to coincide with a visit by Xi starting Thursday for the occasion.
