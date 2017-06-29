Tokyo election, populist leader could shift Japan politics

In this Thursday, June 29, 2017 photo, Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike addresses a crowd during her “Tomin Tokyoites) First” party's campaign rally for Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly election in Tokyo. The election for Tokyo metropolitan assembly on Sunday, July 2 is attracting more attention than usual, because it could shift the political landscape in Japan. A big win for the new political party created by populist Koike could strengthen her base and foreshadow an eventual run for prime minister.