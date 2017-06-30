In this Tuesday, June 27, 2017 photo, a semi-automatic hand gun is displayed with a 10 shot magazine, left, and a 15 shot magazine, right, at a gun store in Elk Grove, Calif. A federal judge is blocking a California law set to go into effect Saturday, July 1, that would have barred gun owners from possessing high-capacity ammunition magazines. San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez said in ruling Thursday, June 29, that the law banning possession of magazines containing more than 10 bullets would have made criminals of thousands of otherwise law-abiding citizens who now own the magazines.
In this Tuesday, June 27, 2017 photo, a semi-automatic hand gun is displayed with a 10 shot magazine, left, and a 15 shot magazine, right, at a gun store in Elk Grove, Calif. A federal judge is blocking a California law set to go into effect Saturday, July 1, that would have barred gun owners from possessing high-capacity ammunition magazines. San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez said in ruling Thursday, June 29, that the law banning possession of magazines containing more than 10 bullets would have made criminals of thousands of otherwise law-abiding citizens who now own the magazines. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo
In this Tuesday, June 27, 2017 photo, a semi-automatic hand gun is displayed with a 10 shot magazine, left, and a 15 shot magazine, right, at a gun store in Elk Grove, Calif. A federal judge is blocking a California law set to go into effect Saturday, July 1, that would have barred gun owners from possessing high-capacity ammunition magazines. San Diego-based U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez said in ruling Thursday, June 29, that the law banning possession of magazines containing more than 10 bullets would have made criminals of thousands of otherwise law-abiding citizens who now own the magazines. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo

Nation & World

June 30, 2017 1:15 AM

California's gun control efforts suffer 2 legal setbacks

By DON THOMPSON Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif.

California's efforts to strengthen what already are some of the nation's strictest gun laws took two blows this week.

The latest came when a federal judge blocked a law set to take effect Saturday that would have barred gun owners from possessing high-capacity ammunition magazines.

U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez ruled Thursday that the ban approved by the Legislature and California voters last year could have turned thousands of otherwise law-abiding gun owners into criminals.

Earlier this week, California regulators temporarily blocked proposed rules on assault weapons submitted by Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Becerra's office is developing regulations on how current owners of soon-to-be-illegal assault-style weapons can keep them if they are registered starting in July 2018.

Lawyers say Becerra can appeal both decisions.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 2:48

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses
Mayflies swarm gas station 0:55

Mayflies swarm gas station
Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

View More Video

Nation & World Videos