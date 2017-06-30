Austrian court upholds government seizure of Hitler house

FILE - This Sept. 27, 2012 file picture shows an exterior view of Adolf Hitler's birth house, front, in Braunau am Inn, Austria. Hitler was born in 1889 in the house in Braunau am Inn, a town on the German border. Austria's highest court has ruled the government was within its rights to seize the house where Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler was born in 1889 after its owner refused to sell it. The Constitutional Court ruled Friday June 30, 2017 that the government had "full authority" to expropriate the house in Brauau am Inn, near the German border. Kerstin Joensson, File AP Photo