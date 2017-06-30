Nation & World

Grenades, ammo stolen in daring raid at Portugal army depot

The Associated Press
LISBON, Portugal

Defense officials in Portugal say they are compiling a list of weapons and ammunition stolen from the national armory in a brazen daytime raid.

The Portuguese Army and the Defense Ministry say hand grenades, 9 mm ammunition and perhaps other weapons were stolen from the arsenal, which had no electronic surveillance and was guarded by military patrols.

Officials said Friday they won't provide further details until the military police have concluded an investigation.

Defense Minister Azeredo Lopes said criminals broke in by cutting a hole in a perimeter fence.

Lopes described the robbery Wednesday at Tancos Air Base, 100 kilometers (60 miles) north of Lisbon, as a "very professional" job and a "serious" breach of security.

He said he has informed Portugal's European Union and NATO partners of the theft.

