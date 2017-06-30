Nation & World

June 30, 2017 5:36 AM

Never mind: Police say would-be robber apologizes to clerk

The Associated Press
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C.

Police in South Carolina are seeking a man who apologized after attempting to rob a convenience store.

The Sun News reports that Horry County police say they responded June 18 to a Circle K in Little River after the unidentified man walked inside and demanded money while holding a knife.

A police report says a night clerk told them the man entered the store around 1 a.m. and approached the counter. Police say the "unfazed" clerk didn't give the man money and told him to leave. The man realized his efforts were going nowhere and apologized, put the knife back in his pocket and left.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses 2:48

Garage sale for dying Lebanon girl's funeral expenses
Mayflies swarm gas station 0:55

Mayflies swarm gas station
Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument 1:04

Man live streams his takedown of Arkansas' Ten Commandments monument

View More Video

Nation & World Videos