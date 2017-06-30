Nation & World

June 30, 2017 7:18 AM

Sessions says he hopes Russia probe ends sooner than later

By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he hopes a special counsel investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia can "come to an end sooner rather than later."

During an interview Friday with Fox News' "Fox & Friends," Sessions also endorsed special counsel Robert Mueller in the face of derision from President Donald Trump. Mueller is leading an investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign.

Sessions said he was confident in Mueller and said he had a good reputation.

He said while Mueller was entitled to add whom he wants to his team, "I think he should look for people who have strength and credibility by all people."

That appeared to be a reference to Republican concerns that some attorneys on Mueller's team have previously contributed to Democratic candidates.

