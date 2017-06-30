Bear crashes through window of Alaska's boy's bedroom

Zach Landis, 11, poses under claw marks and a blood stain left by a bear after it crashed through his bedroom window in Anchorage, Alaska, Friday, June 30, 2017. He said the bear broke through both a screen and the glass pane of a garden-level window on June 26, and left claw marks and blood on the wall as it scrambled to get back outside. No one was hurt, just shaken up. Mark Thiessen AP Photo