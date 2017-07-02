Nation & World

Civilians flee as strikes pound last of IS-held Mosul

By SUSANNAH GEORGE Associated Press
MOSUL, Iraq

Iraqi forces say hundreds of civilians are fleeing Mosul as airstrikes pound the last pockets of territory held by the Islamic State group. 

Iraqi special forces Maj. Gen. Sami al-Aridi says Sunday civilians — mostly women and children — are fleeing the city.

Dozens were injured, many with shrapnel wounds. After a strike, others appeared covered in dust. One woman collapsed, apparently from dehydration. 

Civilians trapped inside the under-siege Old City — where temperatures have soared to 45 degrees Celsius — have suffered water and food shortages for months.

Iraqi forces launched the operation to retake the Old City in mid-June. The dense neighborhood is IS' last stand in Iraq's second-largest city. Iraqi officials say they'll declare victory in Mosul within days.

