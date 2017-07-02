FILE - In this June, 27, 2017 file photo, Rodrigo Londono, also known as Timoleon Jimenez or Timochenko, the top commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, gives his speech during an act to commemorate the completion of the disarmament process of FARC rebels, in Buenavista, Colombia. On Sunday, July 2, 2017, Timochenko was hospitalized with stroke, and remains in intensive care in Colombia.
FILE - In this June, 27, 2017 file photo, Rodrigo Londono, also known as Timoleon Jimenez or Timochenko, the top commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, gives his speech during an act to commemorate the completion of the disarmament process of FARC rebels, in Buenavista, Colombia. On Sunday, July 2, 2017, Timochenko was hospitalized with stroke, and remains in intensive care in Colombia. Fernando Vergara, File AP Photo
FILE - In this June, 27, 2017 file photo, Rodrigo Londono, also known as Timoleon Jimenez or Timochenko, the top commander of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, FARC, gives his speech during an act to commemorate the completion of the disarmament process of FARC rebels, in Buenavista, Colombia. On Sunday, July 2, 2017, Timochenko was hospitalized with stroke, and remains in intensive care in Colombia. Fernando Vergara, File AP Photo

Nation & World

July 02, 2017 2:54 PM

Top Colombian rebel leader in intensive care after stroke

The Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia

The top commander of Colombia's largest rebel movement was hospitalized Sunday following a stroke and remains in intensive care, just days after his group handed over the last of its individual weapons as part of a historic peace deal.

Rodrigo Londono, better known by his nom de guerre Timochenko, checked himself into a hospital in the city of Villavicencio in eastern Colombia after feeling exhaustion and numbness in his arm, doctors and Revolutionary Armed Forces officials said in a news conference.

Doctors said he remains in intensive care but is recovering well from what they described as a temporary blockage of blood to his brain.

Londono's hospitalization comes less than a week after Colombia reached a major milestone on its road to peace with FARC rebels relinquishing some of their last weapons and declaring an end to their half-century insurgency.

The historic step was taken by Londono along with President Juan Manuel Santos at a demobilization camp in Colombia's eastern jungles.

Though hundreds of FARC caches filled with larger weapons and explosives are still being cleared out, the United Nations has certified that all individual firearms and weapons, except for a small number needed to safeguard the soon-to-disband camps, have been collected.

The step put Colombia closer to turning a page on Latin America's longest-running conflict, which caused at least 250,000 deaths, left 60,000 people missing and displaced more than 7 million.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'
One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance

View More Video

Nation & World Videos