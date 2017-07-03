France arrest: Suspect wanted to attack Macron, minorities

French President Emmanuel Macron walks pas Helmut Kohl's coffin during an homage ceremony for former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, Saturday July 1, 2017. Current and former leaders from Europe and beyond are gathering in Strasbourg, France to bid farewell to former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who died June 16 at 87. Michel Euler AP Photo