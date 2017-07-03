Japanese leader's rule seen shaken by Tokyo election loss

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, speaks to reporters at his official residence, a day after his Liberal Democratic Party's big loss at Tokyo assembly election in Tokyo, Monday, July 3, 2017. The new party of the Japanese capital's populist governor Yuriko Koike appeared headed for a thumping victory Sunday over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's scandal-laden ruling party in a Tokyo assembly election that could alter national politics, with Abe's historic defeat likely making it difficult for him to achieve his agenda. Kyodo News via AP Yoshinobu Shimizu