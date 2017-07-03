Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, speaks to reporters at his official residence, a day after his Liberal Democratic Party's big loss at Tokyo assembly election in Tokyo, Monday, July 3, 2017. The new party of the Japanese capital's populist governor Yuriko Koike appeared headed for a thumping victory Sunday over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's scandal-laden ruling party in a Tokyo assembly election that could alter national politics, with Abe's historic defeat likely making it difficult for him to achieve his agenda.
Nation & World

July 03, 2017 5:04 AM

Japanese leader's rule seen shaken by Tokyo election loss

The Associated Press
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party is scrambling to control damage from an embarrassing defeat in Tokyo's city assembly elections, but experts say the stunning results could mean the beginning of the end to Abe's long reign.

Abe's scandal-laden Liberal Democratic Party suffered a thumping loss Sunday, taking a beating for recent scandals and a high-handed approach in achieving policies, while maverick Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike's new party surged to victory on her reformist image.

Abe's tenure as prime minister is not immediately threatened. But he'll now have to stop railroading policies and stonewalling demands to clarify party-related scandals, and his plan to be re-elected for a third term next year to keep working on a constitution revision is now uncertain.

