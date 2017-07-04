Lawrence of Arabia, Rolls fans say they solved WWI mystery

In this photo taken June 28, 2017, James Stejskal poses with a Rolls Royce that is being built as a replica of the car known as the Blue Mist in Stowe, Vt. Stejskal and a group of fans of T.E. Lawrence, the World War I British Army officer better known as Lawrence of Arabia, is building the replica of the Rolls-Royce used during one of his most famous moments. Wilson Ring AP Photo