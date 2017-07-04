Nation & World

July 04, 2017 6:38 PM

Police: Neighbor stopped man who was stabbing 4 relatives

The Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif.

A 20-year-old man was arrested after he stabbed four relatives in a family dispute that was broken up by a neighbor with a baseball bat, Southern California police said Tuesday.

The Anaheim Police Department booked Gino Liam Fuentes into jail on four counts of attempted murder and one count of elder abuse. His bail is $500,000.

Anaheim Sgt. Daron Wyatt said it's unclear how he is related to the four victims, who are in critical but stable condition. The victims are two women, ages 66 and 48, and two men, ages 55 and 24. Fuentes was armed with knives.

In a social media post, police said Fuentes stabbed his relatives inside a house Tuesday and continued the attack when the relatives tried to escape to the front yard. A neighbor intervened with a baseball bat, prompting the suspect to flee on foot.

The neighbor, Manuel Gonzalez, told KABC-TV (http://bit.ly/2teVHa0 ) he saw one of the female victims stumble outside while he was working on his yard.

"I saw her shirt full of blood and her gushing out blood from her neck," he said.

Gonzalez said he grabbed a crowbar and a baseball bat and hit the suspect.

"He already had stabbed four people, so I said, 'These people's life is in danger as well as mine and everybody that's around here," Gonzalez said.

Police say Fuentes was arrested about a mile away.

Wyatt said he does not know if Fuentes has a lawyer.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:51

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated
'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos