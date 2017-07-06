Celebrations, vigil mark year since Philando Castile death

Valerie Castile, mother of Philando Castile, speaks during a news conference one year after her son was fatally shot by St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez during a routine traffic stop, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. Castile's mother, uncle and other family members gathered with Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton at the Capitol Thursday as they encouraged the state's police training board to name the recently created $12 million training fund after Castile. Star Tribune via AP Jerry Holt