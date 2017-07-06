FILE - In this Thursday March 29, 2007, file photo, William Morva watches as prospective jury members are interviewed to serve in his attempted robbery trial in Montgomery County Circuit Court in Christiansburg, Va. Morva is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Thursday, July 6, 2017, for the killings of a hospital security guard and a sheriff's deputy in 2006. Morva's attorneys and mental health advocates are calling on Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe to spare his life.
July 06, 2017

The Latest: Virginia governor won't stop execution plan

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

The Latest on Thursday evening's scheduled execution in Virginia (all times local):

Virginia's Democratic governor says he won't spare the life of an inmate whose lawyers say was under the influence of delusions when he killed two men during an escape in 2006.

A statement issued by Gov. Terry McAuliffe's office said he has declined a clemency petition in the case of 35-year-old William Morva, who is scheduled to receive a lethal injection at 9 p.m. EDT Thursday. The statement says the governor didn't find a substantial enough reason to intervene.

Morva's attorneys have said the man suffers from a profound mental illness that made him believe his life in jail was in danger when he went on the killing spree. Morva's attorneys said jurors weren't aware how severe his mental illness was before they sentenced him to death.

Jailed in 2005 on accusations that he tried to rob a convenience store, Morva was taken to a hospital to treat an injury. There, he attacked a sheriff's deputy, stole the deputy's gun and shot an unarmed security guard before fleeing. A day later, Morva shot another sheriff's deputy and was later found in a ditch with the deputy's gun nearby.

____

3 a.m.

When Virginia carries out its next execution, more of the process will be shrouded in secrecy.

Virginia is scheduled to execute 35-year-old William Morva on Thursday for the killings of a hospital security guard and a sheriff's deputy, unless the state governor intervenes.

Recent changes to the state's protocol means that if Morva is executed, he would remain shielded from the view of his attorney and media witnesses until after he has been restrained and IV lines have been inserted.

Execution witnesses used to watch inmates walk into the chamber and be restrained. A curtain would then be closed so witnesses couldn't see the placement of the IV and heart monitors and reopened so the execution could begin.

The change has drawn fire from defense attorneys and transparency advocates.

