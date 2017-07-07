How do you like walrus? Well done is best amid outbreak

FILE - In this July 17, 2012, file photo, adult female walruses rest on an ice flow with young walruses in the Eastern Chukchi Sea, Alaska. If walrus is in your dinner plans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends you make sure it's well done. The federal health agency warned of the effects of undercooked game meat after two outbreaks of trichinosis over the last year in western Alaska. The outbreaks sickened 10 people and all have fully recovered. U.S. Geological Survey via AP, File S.A. Sonsthagen