UN health agency's new chief says he will check travel costs

FILE - A Wednesday, May 24, 2017 file photo showing Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization WHO), answering questions from journalists at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. The new head of the World Health Organization said he is reviewing the agency's travel expenses, after an Associated Press story last month revealed the U.N. agency spends more on travel than on fighting AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis combined.