Russian opposition leader Navalny released from jail

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny smiles hugging an unidentified staff member shortly upon arriving at his office in Moscow, Russia, on Friday, July 7, 2017. Alexei Navalny, the Russian anti-corruption campaigner who is the most persistent thorn in the Kremlin's side, has been released from jail after serving 25 days for organising a wave of protests. Pool Photo via AP Evgeny Feldman