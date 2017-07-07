Appeals court refuses to weigh in on Trump travel ban rules

FILE- In this June 30, 2017, file photo, critics of President Donald Trump's travel ban hold signs during a news conference with Hawaii Attorney General Douglas Chin in Honolulu. A federal judge in Hawaii on Thursday, July 6, left Trump administration rules in place for a travel ban on citizens from six majority-Muslim countries. U.S. District Court Judge Derrick Watson denied an emergency motion filed by Hawaii asking him to clarify what the U.S. Supreme Court meant by a "bona fide" relationship in its ruling last month. Caleb Jones, File AP Photo