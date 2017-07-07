FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Panama's former President Ricardo Martinelli answers questions during an interview at a hotel in Guatemala City. A U.S. federal judge in Florida denied bond on Friday, July 7, 2017 for the former Panamanian president who is fighting efforts to send him back to his home country to face political espionage charges.
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Panama's former President Ricardo Martinelli answers questions during an interview at a hotel in Guatemala City. A U.S. federal judge in Florida denied bond on Friday, July 7, 2017 for the former Panamanian president who is fighting efforts to send him back to his home country to face political espionage charges. Moises Castillo, File AP Photo
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2015 file photo, Panama's former President Ricardo Martinelli answers questions during an interview at a hotel in Guatemala City. A U.S. federal judge in Florida denied bond on Friday, July 7, 2017 for the former Panamanian president who is fighting efforts to send him back to his home country to face political espionage charges. Moises Castillo, File AP Photo

Nation & World

July 07, 2017 5:29 PM

No bond for former Panamanian president fighting extradition

The Associated Press
MIAMI

A U.S. federal judge in Florida has denied bond for a former Panamanian president who is fighting efforts to send him back to his home country to face political espionage charges.

U.S. Magistrate Edwin Torres made his ruling Friday. The order points out that Ricardo Martinelli's significant wealth and foreign connections make him a serious flight risk.

Martinelli was arrested in Miami last month on an extradition warrant from Panama. A final extradition hearing is set for July 25.

The former president failed to show up at a December 2015 court hearing in Panama on charges that include illegally monitoring phone and other conversations of at least 150 people with an extensive surveillance system he created with public funds. He denies any wrongdoing and is seeking asylum.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care 1:59

18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care
How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement 2:44

How Edwin Lopez went from homeless to a career in law enforcement
What to do if you think you have a recalled product 1:30

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

View More Video