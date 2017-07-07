Jimmy Causey is seen in this undated photo from authorities in Williamson County, Texas. Authorities said Friday, July 7, 2017, that Causey was on the run more than two days after using wire cutters that were probably dropped from a drone as part of an elaborate escape plan that also included cellphones smuggled into prison, guns and at least $47,000 in cash.
July 07, 2017 11:33 PM

SC officials: Illegal cellphone, drone aided inmate's escape

By MEG KINNARD Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

Details surrounding a South Carolina inmate's sophisticated breakout plan have been emerging since he was recaptured after more than two days on the run.

Authorities say convicted kidnapper Jimmy Causey escaped on Tuesday, leaving a homemade dummy stuffed under the covers in his place. That helped him get a head start. Investigators say he cut through prison fences using cutters that they believe were flown into the prison by a drone.

He was recaptured at a Texas motel by Texas Rangers early Friday.

Authorities are in the process of extraditing Causey to South Carolina, where he'll be sent to one the prison system's most secure facilities. Officials are still probing exactly what happened leading up to and following the escape.

