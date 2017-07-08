The Latest: Venezuela's Lopez greets supporters outside home

Antonieta Mendoza, center, the mother of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez speaks with media members upon her arrival to the home of her son in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 8, 2017. Lopez has been transferred to house arrest. The court says in a statement early Saturday that Lopez was granted the "humanitarian measure" for health reasons. The 46-year-old Lopez has been behind bars at a military prison for more than three years. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo