Turkey's opposition leader visits prison and demands justice

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party, talks during a rally following his 425-kilometer 265-mile) 'March for Justice' in Istanbul, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Kilicdaroglu along with thousands of supporters walked from the capital Ankara to an Istanbul prison, began to denounce the imprisonment of a party lawmaker but has grown into a wider protest of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's policies and the large-scale government crackdown on opponents in the wake of July 2016's failed coup attempt.