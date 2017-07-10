Nation & World

July 10, 2017 5:24 AM

Pro-fascist posters at beach near Venice are ordered removed

The Associated Press
ROME

Italian government authorities have ordered the removal of pro-fascist posters at a beach near Venice.

Ansa, the Italian news agency, says the ordinance issued on Monday by the prefect based in Venice cited concerns that public order could be disturbed by signs and photos of Benito Mussolini, Italy's wartime fascist dictator. Italian law forbids glorifying fascism.

One of the signs proclaimed the area to be an "anti-democratic" zone.

Rome daily La Repubblica reported on Sunday that pro-Mussolini speeches were blasted over the Chioggia beach's loudspeaker, and that one sign warned that services were for paid customers, otherwise "a truncheon on your teeth." It quoted the 64-year-old owner as saying: "Here, my rules count."

Corriere della Sera daily said Venice-based police inspected the establishment on Sunday.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 1:25

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck
Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser 4:00

Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser
Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 3:52

Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain'

View More Video