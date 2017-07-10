Nation & World

July 10, 2017 2:37 PM

Official: FBI arrests Hawaii-based soldier on terror charges

By AUDREY McAVOY and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
HONOLULU

A U.S. official says that an active duty Army soldier has been arrested by the FBI in Hawaii on terrorism charges.

The official says that the solder was arrested because of connections he had with the Islamic State group.

He says the soldier was with the 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu.

No other details were available.

The official was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

FBI spokesman Arnold Laanui said Monday that SWAT team special agents arrested Ikaika Kang on Saturday. Laanui says the FBI will have more information when a criminal complaint has been filed.

