Nation & World

July 10, 2017 5:19 PM

Officials: Military plane crashes, killing at least 5 aboard

The Associated Press
ITTA BENA, Miss.

Officials say a military transport plane has crashed in Mississippi's Delta region, killing at least five people aboard.

Leflore (le-FLOR') County Sheriff Ricky Banks tells The Associated Press that a C-130 military transport crashed Monday about 85 miles (135 kilometers) north of Jackson.

Banks tells The Greenwood Commonwealth that at least five of the nine people supposed to be aboard have been confirmed dead.

Officials did not have information on where the flight originated or what branch of the military it belongs to.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen is directing comment to the military.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser

Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser 4:00

Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser
Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 1:25

Witness describes fatal KCK wreck
Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 3:52

Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain'

View More Video