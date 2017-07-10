Iraq's prime minister Haider al-Abadi addresses forces from a small base on the edge of Mosul's Old City, where heavy clashes have been underway for days, Monday, July 10, 2017. Al-Abadi returned to Mosul Monday and declared victory against the Islamic State group in the northern city following nine months of grueling urban combat.
Iraq's prime minister Haider al-Abadi addresses forces from a small base on the edge of Mosul's Old City, where heavy clashes have been underway for days, Monday, July 10, 2017. Al-Abadi returned to Mosul Monday and declared victory against the Islamic State group in the northern city following nine months of grueling urban combat.
Nation & World

July 10, 2017 11:34 PM

Sporadic clashes in Iraq's Mosul after victory declaration

The Associated Press
MOSUL, Iraq

Sporadic clashes are continuing in Mosul, even after Iraq declared a "total victory" over the Islamic State group in the city.

At least one airstrike hit the Old City, the scene of fierce final battles with IS, sending a plume of smoke into the air on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International released a report saying that the conflict in Mosul has created a "civilian catastrophe," with the extremists carrying out forced displacement, summary killings and the use of human shields

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared the "total victory" in Mosul on Monday evening — after a nearly nine-month-long battle with IS fighters.

The fight dealt a huge blow to IS' so-called territorial caliphate, but also killed thousands, left entire neighborhoods in ruins and displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes.

