Suspects in beating death of US tourist appear in court

In this 2016 photo provided by John Gramlich shows, Bakari Henderson, left, with friend Travis Jenkins, in Austin, Texas. Henderson, of Austin and recent graduate from the University of Arizona, was beaten to death early Friday, July 7, 2017, at a bar in Lagana on the Greek island of Zakynthos. Authorities haven't disclosed a possible motive for the attack, but eight people have been arrested. John Gramlich via AP Provided Photo