Afghan-American female pilot seeks to inspire young women

In this Monday, July 10, 2017 photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani shakes hands with Afghan-American female pilot Shaesta Waiz at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. Waiz, who is on a solo flight around the world to inspire young women, has taken a detour to visit Afghanistan. Waiz left her single-engine plane in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, to take a commercial flight to Kabul where she landed on Monday night. Waiz began her journey in May and has since stopped in 11 countries, with eight more to go. Afghan Presidential Palace via AP)