California bill would require cops to release body cam video

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2014 file photo, a body camera is displayed at a news conference at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's headquarters in Monterey Park, Calif. California state legislators will hold a hearing on a bill requiring police body camera video to be released after fatal police shootings and other significant incidents. The Senate Public Safety Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday, July 11, 2017, on Assembly Bill 748, which seeks to establish a statewide policy on when body camera should be released. Several law enforcement organizations oppose the measure. Nick Ut, File AP Photo