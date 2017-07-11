Black teenager says California police wrongly roughed her up

This image made from a June 2017 video provided by the NAACP Bakersfield branch shows injuries to Tatyana Hargrove after her June 18, 2017, encounter with police in Bakersfield, Calif. The 19-year-old says she was punched in the mouth and bitten by a police dog after an officer confronted her at gunpoint. A police report obtained by the Bakersfield Californian says officers thought Hargrove was male and was dressed like the machete-wielding suspect, a 170-pound, 5-foot-10 man who was later arrested. Hargrove is 5-foot-2 and 115 pounds. NAACP Bakersfield via AP)