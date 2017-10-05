In hurricane aftermath, she needed a hero. A dog in a sweater saved the day

The dog was wearing a sweater and running up and down hill.
This seemed peculiar to a team in Puerto Rico helping with hurricane relief efforts, so they followed the dog, said U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service employee James Casey.
“The dog was wearing a sweater, and we were curious as to why a dog would be wearing a sweater alone in this area,” Casey said in a statement released by the Department of the Interior.
Casey, one of 224 DOI workers in Puerto Rico helping the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and his team followed the little dog named Agua. At the bottom of the hill they found a woman trapped under a scooter. The woman was trying to get to the closed hospital that Casey’s team was inspecting. She lost control of the scooter and it rolled on top of her.
The team placed her on a stretcher, commandeered an ambulance and rushed the woman off for emergency treatment.
“This area was abandoned, littered with debris, and if it wasn't for this little dog, it would have been likely she would not have been found and possibly perished as she has prior medical issues,” said Casey. “We all voted ‘Agua’ the dog the hero of our mission for saving her owner's life.”
Craig Hill: 253-597-8497, @AdventureGuys
Comments