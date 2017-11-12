People stand on the rubble of houses at the site of a Saudi-led airstrike near Yemen's Defense Ministry complex in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017.
Nation & World

Saudi Arabia says it will reopen Yemen airports, seaports

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 10:19 PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates

Saudi Arabia's mission to the United Nations says the Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen will begin reopening airports and seaports in the Arab world's poorest country.

The mission's announcement came in a statement early on Monday.

It says: "The first step in this process will be taken within 24 hours and involves reopening all the ports in areas controlled by" Yemen's internationally recognized government, which the coalition backs.

It says those ports are in Aden, Mocha and Mukalla.

Saudi Arabia announced it shut down all ports after a Nov. 4 ballistic missile attack on Riyadh near its international airport by the Shiite rebels known as Houthis.

Saudi Arabia and the U.S. have accused Iran of supplying the ballistic missile used in that attack. The Houthis have denied that.

