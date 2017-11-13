Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri gives a live TV interview in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday Nov. 12, 2017, saying he will return to his country “within days”. During the live TV interview shown on Future TV, Harari said he was not under house arrest in Saudi Arabia, and that he intends to return to Lebanon to withdraw his resignation and seek a settlement with rivals in the coalition government, the militant group Hezbollah.
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri gives a live TV interview in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday Nov. 12, 2017, saying he will return to his country “within days”. During the live TV interview shown on Future TV, Harari said he was not under house arrest in Saudi Arabia, and that he intends to return to Lebanon to withdraw his resignation and seek a settlement with rivals in the coalition government, the militant group Hezbollah. Future TV via AP)
Lebanon’s Prime Minister Saad Hariri gives a live TV interview in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sunday Nov. 12, 2017, saying he will return to his country “within days”. During the live TV interview shown on Future TV, Harari said he was not under house arrest in Saudi Arabia, and that he intends to return to Lebanon to withdraw his resignation and seek a settlement with rivals in the coalition government, the militant group Hezbollah. Future TV via AP)

Nation & World

Top Lebanese priest to head to Saudi Arabia amid crisis

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 12:00 AM

BEIRUT

A top Lebanese Christian religious figure is to head to Saudi Arabia where he is expected to meet with Lebanon's prime minister who resigned earlier this month in a surprise televised address from the kingdom.

Cardinal Bechara el-Rai had planned his visit before Saad Hariri announced his resignation in Riyadh on Nov. 4, throwing Lebanon into crisis.

El-Ra heads the Maronite sect, Lebanon's largest Christian community and the Middle East's largest Catholic church.

He is to depart from Beirut on Monday afternoon.

Hariri said on Sunday he'll return to Lebanon "within days" to resolve issues with the militant group Hezbollah, his rivals in the coalition government.

The comments came in Hariri's first TV interview since announcing his resignation. He denied he was being held against his will in the kingdom.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video